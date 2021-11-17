BC High School Football Playoffs Move to Regional Championships, No 2021 Provincial Champion to be Crowned

Burnaby – The unprecedented storm that hit the lower mainland on Sunday and Monday has left unthinkable damage in its wake.



Based on the information available, BCSS BC School Sports in consultation with their Football Advisory Committee Chair, AA Rep, AAA Rep, JV rep, Safety Coordinator and Championship Chair, have had to modify the championship structure to a regional style event. This is extremely unfortunate, especially after missing the opportunity last year due to the pandemic, but necessary based on where BCSS currently stand with regards to travel limitations across the province.

NOTE – Further updates around the BCSS Aquatics Championships (Friday November 19-20) and the BCSS ‘AA’ Soccer

Championships (November 22-24) will be forthcoming shortly.



BCSS SUBWAY BOWL – Interior/North ‘AA/AAA’



Teams remaining in the playoffs (‘AA’ and ‘AAA’) from the Interior and North, (Kelowna,

South Kamloops, Vernon, and Duchess Park) will compete in an Interior-North

Championship.



Saturday, November 20

• Vernon @ Duchess Park (Time: 11:00am)

Friday, November 26 or Saturday, November 27

• Kelowna @ South Kamloops (Time: TBD)

Friday, December 3rd or Saturday, December 4

• Interior/North SUBWAY BOWL (Location/Time: TBD)

BCSS SUBWAY BOWL – Coastal ‘AA’



Friday, November 19 OR Saturday, November 20

• Ballenas @ Carson Graham (Time: TBD)



Saturday Nov 27

• John Barsby @ Robert Bateman (BC Place, Time TBD)

• Winner of Ballenas/Carson Graham @ Langley (BC Place, Time TBD)



Saturday, December 4

• ‘AA’ Coastal SUBWAY BOWL Game (BC Place)

o Winner of Barsby/Bateman vs Winner of Ballenas/Carson v. Langley



BCSS SUBWAY BOWL Coastal ‘AAA’



Saturday November 20

• Lord Tweedsmuir @ Notre Dame (Time: 1:00pm)

• Centennial @ Vancouver College (Time: 1:00pm)



Monday November 22

• Mt. Douglas @ G.W. Graham (*if possible) (Time: TBD)



Saturday, November 27

• Winner of LT vs ND @ Terry Fox (BC place, Time: TBD)

• Winner of Centennial/VC vs Winner of Mt. Doug/GWG



Saturday December 4

• ‘AAA’ Coastal SUBWAY BOWL Game (BC Place)

o Winner of Centennial/VC vs Winner of LT/ND vs Terry Fox

Junior Varsity AA/AAA Interior Championship



Wednesday, November 24 (subject to change)

• Westsyde @ Vernon (Time: TBD)



Thursday, November 25 (subject to change)

• Rutland @ Kelowna (Time: TBD)





Junior Varsity ‘AA’ Coastal Championship



Wednesday, Nov 17

• Carson Graham @ Holy Cross (1:30pm)

• Argyle @ West Vancouver (2:00pm)

• Windsor @ John Barsby (4:00pm)

Saturday, Nov 27

• Highest Remaining Seed: Bye to Final

• Lowest Remaining Seed @ 2nd Highest Remaining Seed

(Burnaby, Time TBD)



Saturday, December 4

• Winner of Semifinals @ Highest Seed (BC Place)



Junior Varsity ‘AAA’ Coastal Championship



Thursday, November 18

• Lord Tweedsmuir @ St. Thomas More (3:15Pm)



Friday, November 19

• WJ Mouat @ Vancouver College (12:30PM)



Monday, November 22

• Mt. Douglas @ G.W. Graham (Location, Time: TBD)



Saturday, November 27

• Highest Remaining Seed: Bye to Final

• Lowest Remaining Seed @ 2nd Highest Remaining Seed (Burnaby, Time TBD)



Saturday, December 4

Winner of Semi-final @ Highest Seed (BC Place)