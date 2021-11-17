Sports

Abby Canucks Rescheduling Games Due To Flood

ByDon Lehn

Nov 17, 2021

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Canucks announced today that their games versus the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 21 have been rescheduled due to the ongoing state of local emergency caused by flooding in the City of Abbotsford and Fraser Valley.

The games have been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5 and Monday, Jan. 10.

“Our thoughts go out to everyone impacted by the extreme flooding and emergency conditions in the past few days,” said Rob Mullowney, Chief Operating Officer of the Abbotsford Canucks. “We live and work in this community and we are tremendously grateful for all of the front-line emergency personnel who have helped ensure the safety of everyone. Safety is our top priority, and we will stay in contact with the City of Abbotsford and local authorities to extend our support wherever it is needed given the extraordinary circumstances our community is facing.”

Tickets for this weekend’s games will remain valid and can be used for the rescheduled dates. For more information, fans can contact the Abbotsford Canucks at 604.743.5000 or at membership.info@abbotsfordcanucks.ca

