UFV’s CIVL 101.7 FM Wins Major Campus Radio Award

Vancouver/Fraser Valley (with files from Broadcast Dialogue) Every year, media trade paper Broadcast Dialogue, releases the “Howards”

CIVL. the UFV campus radio station won Campus station of the year.

Medium Market

Campus or Community Station of the Year – Medium Market (sponsored by National Campus & Community Radio Association )

CIVL 101.7 FM, Fraser Valley Community Radio, Abbotsford, BC

Background:

Broadcast Dialogue is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Canadian Radio Awards, presented by HD Radio.

We are thrilled to once again recognize the excellent radio created against a backdrop of remote working, a recovering marketplace, and a slow return to in-person events.

“The Howards,” named after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen, truly are bigger and better than ever. We could not be happier with the results!

Thank you to all of the stations who entered, our sponsors and supporters who made “The Howards” possible, and our illustrious jury of industry pros who gave careful consideration to each category. Winners were determined by number of votes received, with runner-up(s) also listed in the most competitive categories.

In another challenging year for Canadian radio, you all deserve congratulations for not only staying the course but finishing the year strong as we look forward to 2022.