Vancouver – Info from ICBC and Flood Insurance:
ICBC is here for all British Columbians as our province has experienced severe weather over the past few days and may continue to do so into this week.
As flooding worsens in the Merritt area and elsewhere in B.C., we urge drivers to be safe and plan for the unexpected.
We urge all British Columbians to stay away from flood water as much as possible – flooded rivers and streams are unpredictable, and flood water can carry toxic chemicals. If you find yourself on a road that’s flooded, it’s best to attempt to safely turn around. The maximum depth a car can safely drive through is approximately 10 centimetres. If your vehicle is stuck in flood water and you are seeking to retrieve it or important items, wait until it is safe to do so.
For up-to-date information about areas under evacuation orders, please see the River Forecast Centre.
ICBC’s top priority is the safety and security of our employees and customers. We will do everything we can to continue to serve our customers and business partners during this challenging time. For more information about insurance coverage and restrictions for residents in affected areas, please contact your Autoplan broker.
For ICBC customers who need to report a claim due to weather-related damage, it can be done online at: Report a claim or by phone at any time. To report a claim over the phone, call 1-800-910-4222.
Below is a checklist of essential pieces of identification, documents and other items to pack in the event that an evacuation alert is issued in your community:
- B.C. driver’s licence
- B.C. identification card
- B.C. Services Card
- Social Insurance Number (SIN)
- Passport (Canadian or country of origin)
- Original birth certificate
- Marriage certificate
- Canadian citizenship documentation – permanent residency card or other
- Vehicle registration
- Autoplan insurance policy
- Private optional auto insurance policy
- Home insurance policy
- Banking/financial information
- Utilities information (just in case you need to cancel or suspend services depending on circumstances)
- Medications for you and any dependants
If you need to leave your home or office immediately, it is recommended that you have a “grab-and-go” bag ready. PreparedBC suggests including the following items:
- Food (ready to eat) and water
- Phone charger and battery bank
- Small battery-powered or hand-crank radio
- Battery-powered or hand-crank flashlight
- Extra batteries
- Small first-aid kit and personal medications
- Personal toiletries and items, such as an extra pair of glasses or contact lenses
- Cash in small bills
- Local map with a family meeting place identified
- Seasonal clothing and an emergency blanket
- Pen and notepad
- Whistle