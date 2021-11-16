Vancouver – Info from ICBC and Flood Insurance:

ICBC is here for all British Columbians as our province has experienced severe weather over the past few days and may continue to do so into this week.

As flooding worsens in the Merritt area and elsewhere in B.C., we urge drivers to be safe and plan for the unexpected.

We urge all British Columbians to stay away from flood water as much as possible – flooded rivers and streams are unpredictable, and flood water can carry toxic chemicals. If you find yourself on a road that’s flooded, it’s best to attempt to safely turn around. The maximum depth a car can safely drive through is approximately 10 centimetres. If your vehicle is stuck in flood water and you are seeking to retrieve it or important items, wait until it is safe to do so.

For up-to-date information about areas under evacuation orders, please see the River Forecast Centre.

ICBC’s top priority is the safety and security of our employees and customers. We will do everything we can to continue to serve our customers and business partners during this challenging time. For more information about insurance coverage and restrictions for residents in affected areas, please contact your Autoplan broker.

For ICBC customers who need to report a claim due to weather-related damage, it can be done online at: Report a claim​ or by phone at any time. To report a claim over the phone, call 1-800-910-4222.

Below is a checklist of e​ssential pieces of identification, documents and other items to pack in the event that an evacuation alert is issued in your community:

B.C. driver’s licence

B.C. identification card

B.C. Services Card

Social Insurance Number (SIN)

Passport (Canadian or country of origin)

Original birth certificate

Marriage certificate

Canadian citizenship documentation – permanent residency card or other

Vehicle registration

Autoplan insurance policy

Private optional auto insurance policy

Home insurance policy

Banking/financial information

Utilities information (just in case you need to cancel or suspend services depending on circumstances)

Medications for you and any dependa​nts

If you need to leave your home or office immediately, it is recommended that you have a “grab-and-go” bag ready. Prepared​BC suggests including the following items:

Food (ready to eat) and water

Phone charger and battery bank

Small battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Battery-powered or hand-crank flashlight

Extra batteries

Small first-aid kit and personal medications

Personal toiletries and items, such as an extra pair of glasses or contact lenses

Cash in small bills

Local map with a family meeting place identified

Seasonal clothing and an emergency blanket

Pen and notepad

Whistle