Chilliwack – There is only so much room for horse to be held at Chilliwack’s Heritage Park barns as the flood carnage continues to be tallied.

FVN was asked not to take c;lose up shots of the animals and of the owners due to trauma.

Fieny van den Boom took to social media to show the temporary stables housing 75 horses, as well as donkeys and goats

If you can help, contact Heritage Park or post to social media that you can take animals on your property.