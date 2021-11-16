Arts and Entertainment

Hope … For the Holidays, Christmas Light Event

ByDon Lehn

Nov 16, 2021

Hope – The District of Hope is inviting you to bring out the best of your holiday spirit this year to help make Hope a winter wonderland! Not only will you be able to take pride in your incredible lighting artistry, but you and/or your team can win awesome prizes if you are the most voted for participants.

Website Infomation

Follow the link below to sign up for the challenge! You will have until November 24th to enter your house as well as your team. The maximum team size is 8 homes. Make sure to have your home decorated and ready to show off for December 3rd, the day the Hope for the Holidays | Christmas Lights Driving Tour commences.

Register Here

Organizers are excited to be partnering with the locally owned and operated FVBS Rona Hope again this year.

They will be offering a $100 gift card to each member of the winning team and a $100 gift card to each winning single home entry (one per neighborhood map)

Related Post

Arts and Entertainment

Yarrow Drive Thru Christmas Lights Event for the Food Bank – Saturday December 4

Nov 15, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra – Twas The Night Before Christmas – Sunday December 12 at Christ Lutheran Church

Nov 14, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

A WONDERHEADS Christmas Carol – HUB Theatre Chilliwack – December 9 (VIDEO)

Nov 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

4 × three =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Arts and Entertainment

Hope … For the Holidays, Christmas Light Event

Nov 16, 2021
News

Military Helicopters Over the Sky in Fraser Valley – Helping Search and Rescue Efforts

Nov 16, 2021
News

UFV, TWU, Abbotsford, Chilliwack Schools Closed Tuesday

Nov 16, 2021
News

FVN AM News Tuesday November 16, 2021. Evacuation Orders Mount – Cultus, Othello, Sumas, Yarrow (VIDEO)

Nov 16, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.