Hope … For the Holidays, Christmas Light Event

Hope – The District of Hope is inviting you to bring out the best of your holiday spirit this year to help make Hope a winter wonderland! Not only will you be able to take pride in your incredible lighting artistry, but you and/or your team can win awesome prizes if you are the most voted for participants.

Follow the link below to sign up for the challenge! You will have until November 24th to enter your house as well as your team. The maximum team size is 8 homes. Make sure to have your home decorated and ready to show off for December 3rd, the day the Hope for the Holidays | Christmas Lights Driving Tour commences.

Register Here

Organizers are excited to be partnering with the locally owned and operated FVBS Rona Hope again this year.

They will be offering a $100 gift card to each member of the winning team and a $100 gift card to each winning single home entry (one per neighborhood map)