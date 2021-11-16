News

Chilliwack MLA Coulter with Info – Provincial Financial Assistance in a Disaster

ByDon Lehn

Nov 16, 2021

Chilliwack – Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter took to social media with information on Provincial Financial Assistance:

If you have suffered property damage during the flooding that is not covered by insurance, you may be eligible for Disaster Financial Assistance.

This program is available to:

◾ Homeowners and tenants (must be your principle residence; recreational property is not eligible)

◾ Small business owners (must be the source of the majority of your income)

◾ Charitable organizations

◾ Farm owners

Financial assistance is provided for each accepted claim at 80 percent of the amount of total eligible damage less $1,000, to a maximum of $300,000.

Eligible essential contents are compensated based on median value of the base model item. For example, a damaged TV would be compensated based on the value of a median priced base model TV regardless of the type or quality the applicant owned.

Structural compensation is limited to the cost to repair eligible damage caused by the event, using standard industry rates for things like drywall repair, debris removal, carpet removal and replacement.

For more information and to apply: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/…/disaster-financial-assistance

