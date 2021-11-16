Chilliwack Academy of Music – Elias-Axel Pettersson Plays Chopin – December 10 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – World renowned pianist Elias-Axel Pettersson arrives at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre to explore the music of Mozart, Liszt and Chopin in The Secret Life of Music. On December 10, Dr. Pettersson will not only perform the music of these legendary composers, but also guide you through their lives and the meaning their music holds. Don’t miss your opportunity for this incredible experience that will showcase just how beautiful classical music can be.

The imaginative minds of Mozart, Liszt and Chopin have been something that have continued to stir the hearts of music lovers for centuries, and Dr. Pettersson will sweep you up into the magic of their music with ease. From the way Mozart expertly conjured mystery with his mini opera to how Liszt translated his passionate reaction to 14th century poet Petrarch into sound to how Chopin drew Poland in all its glory using the bones of a failed revolution, the depths of their music will be showcased in this captivating performance.

Having established himself as a formidable soloist, chamber musician and pedagogue, Dr. Pettersson is hailed for his breathtaking virtuosity and ability to bring the music he performs to life. Alongside his captivating performances, Dr. Pettersson is also a frequent lecturer and masterclass teacher who is known for being conscientious, patient and a motivational guide through student’s musical journey.

The Secret Life of Music offers a unique opportunity to not only see a stunning performance that will leave you breathless, but also the ability to attend one of Dr. Pettersson’s masterclasses on December 13. The masterclass will showcase Dr. Pettersson as he guides students through their own prepared musical pieces, allowing patrons to gain observational knowledge.

Don’t miss this truly special chance to witness the joys of classical music and the chance to learn through the accompanying masterclass this winter!

Get your concert tickets at the Centre Box Office!

Get your masterclass tickets at the Centre Box Office!