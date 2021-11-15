UPDATE – City of Abbotsford State of Local Emergency – Evacuation Order for Sumas Prairie (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – NOVEMBER 15 UPDATE – A state of local emergency has been declared for the City of Abbotsford following extreme rainfall that has resulted in several localized emergencies within the City. Various small mud slides and localized flooding have occurred in many areas within the City.

An Evacuation Order has been issued for Sumas Prairie for the following areas: Sumas Mountain and Yale Road to the North, the United States Border to the South, the Sumas River Dyck to the East, Sumas Way to the West.

The honourable Mayor Henry Braun declared the state of local emergency on November 15, 2021 and it will remain in effect for seven days until November 23, 2021 at midnight unless cancelled by order of the City of Abbotsford Emergency Operations Centre. Declaring a state of local emergency allows the City of Abbotsford to provide enhanced support to manage the emergency. This is essential in order to help protect the health, safety and welfare of people in Abbotsford and their property. All City resources are currently engaged in mitigating these emergencies including Abbotsford Police, Fire Rescue, Engineering and Public works.

Please call 911 to report any flooding or mudslide emergencies.

Evacuation Orders have been issued by the City of Abbotsford Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for the following areas:

· 35259 Straiton Road Units 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14

Evacuation Alerts have been issued for the following areas:

· Clayburn Area: Clayburn Village and surrounding area

· Eagle Mountain Areas: Cranberry Court, Briarwood Place, Doneagle Place

· Ten Oaks: Mount Blanchard Court, Mount Blanchard Drive and Old Clayburn Road

· Straiton Areas: Dawson Road East of Sumas Mountain Road

· Matsqui Village: Grace Road North to the Matsqui Slough

There are a number of road closures due to flooding and mud slides. More information and updates can be found at: www.abbotsford.ca/alerts/evacuation-alerts-issued-localized-areas

Please avoid these areas if possible. Please do not attempt to travel past any of these closures. If you do not need to leave your home, please stay home.

Reception Centre for Displaced Residents

The City of Abbotsford’s Emergency Support Services (ESS) has set-up a Reception Centre located at the Abbotsford Recreation Centre (ARC) 2499 McMillan Road for any residents displaced due to the flooding and/or landslide events currently occurring in the City. If you are unable to return home or have been evacuated from your home you can go to the Abbotsford Recreation Centre for assistance and shelter.

NOVEMBER 14 – Evacuation Alerts have been issued by the City of Abbotsford Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for the following areas:(These are alerts and not yet orders)

Sumas Prairie: Westside of Whatcom Road, East of Huntington Village, Southside of Vye Road

Roads Closed Due to Flooding and/or Mudslides:

· Wright Street between Clayburn & Bateman

· Gladwin Street between Downes and Townshipline Road

· Dawson East of Sumas Mountain Road

· Whatcom between Westview and Sandringham

· Cranberry Court

· Briarwood Place

· Lonzo Road





Please avoid these areas if possible. Abbotsford Fire Rescue, Abbotsford Police and City staff are on scene monitoring any potentially hazardous locations. Please do not attempt to travel past any of these closures. If you do not need to leave your home, please stay home.

