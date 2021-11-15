News

Highway 1 Closure Through Sumas Prairie

ByDon Lehn

Nov 15, 2021

Abbotsford – Drivers are advised that Highway 1 in the Fraser Valley will be closed in both directions as of 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15.

The highway closure is between Highway 11 and No. 3 Road, and is necessary due to the flood warning on the Sumas River.

Highway 7 also remains closed due to flooding and debris.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure staff will continue to monitor the highway and will reopen it as soon as there is no threat to safety.

Please obey all signage and traffic control personnel and check DriveBC for updates.

