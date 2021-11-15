Evacuation Order for Lakeshore Drive, Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake – An Evacuation Order has been issued by the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) due to immediate danger to life safety and health because of the atmospheric river event and heavy rainfall causing overland flooding and mudslides.

Lakeshore Drive, Cultus Lake

Instructions

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW.

You must leave the evacuation area immediately.

Close all windows and doors.

Shut off gas and electrical appliance.

s.

Leave your refrigerators and freezers on.

Close gates and latch but do not lock.

Gather your family; assist a neighbour or someone else who needs help.

Take critical items if they are immediately available (medicine, ID, cash/cards, keys).

Take pets in kennels or on leashe.

s.

(Keep tropical pets in their cages and containers).

Do not use more vehicles than you have to.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service (text family and friends or post on your social media).

Register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) to report that you have safely left the area.

Tune in to local radio stations.

IF YOU CANNOT SELF-TRANSPORT AND ALL NEIGHBOURS HAVE LEFT THE AREA IMMEDIATELY CALL:

FVRD Emergency Operations Centre: 604-845-8873 or 911.