District of Kent : Local State of Emergency – SANDBAG INFORMATION

ByDon Lehn

Nov 15, 2021

Kent/Agassiz – As a result of a landslide threatening people and property along Rockwell Drive, Mayor Sylvia Pranger has declared a State of Local Emergency.

Evacuation Notices have been verbally delivered to those residents residing in the 6500 block of Rockwell Drive. All other residents south of this location are on Evacuation Alert.

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch warning for the District of Kent. A landslide has caused both lanes of Rockwell Drive and the Lougheed Highway at Seabird Island bluffs to be closed. As both roads are provincial highways, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is working with its contractor, Emil Anderson, to determine when these roads can be safely reopened.

To stay up to date with the status of Rockwell Drive and the Lougheed Highway, please see Drive BC.

The river is expected to peak on Monday and forecasted river levels are within the capacity of the dike system. District staff will continue to monitor conditions and forecasts. Updates will be provided as necessary.

Please call 911 to report any flooding or mudslide emergencies.

Declaration of State of Local Emergency Order

