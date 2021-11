Chilliwack – As the rain pelted Townshend Park, it was not to be for the Chilliwack Giants.

VCFL Peewee Championships Chilliwack vs Abbotsford where Abby Black won 25-6.

With the Junior Bantam Championships Chilliwack vs Abbotsford , Again Abby wins – 38-7.

In the Atom Finals, Cloverdale beat Abby 22-14.

So, the Atom winners play for Provincial championships next weekend, PeeWee and Junior Bantam play in the Provincial semi finals next weekend.