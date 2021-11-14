The City of Abbotsford Activates EOC Emergency Operations Center

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford has activated an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) due to the heavy rain and flooding occurring within the City.

Abbotsford Police Department is currently involved in the EOC. Various flooding and small mudslides have occurred within the City of Abbotsford.

As of 6PM Sunday, no injuries have been reported. The public is asked to call 911 for any flooding or mudslide emergencies. All City resources are currently engaged including the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service.

Please monitor Abbypd social media for further updates.