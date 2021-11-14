Kindness Chain Chilliwack – Christmas/Holiday Season Special “City Wide Free Groceries with Home Delivery”- December 18 & 19

Chilliwack – Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association is gearing up for its “Christmas/Holiday Season Special “City Wide Free Groceries with Home Delivery”” for local Chilliwack families/Seniors/Individuals in need.

No one in Chilliwack remain hungry or worry about the Groceries for Christmas/Holiday season and everyone enjoys good food with their loved ones. If you think you deserve free Groceries and you are in NEED of help we will love to help you ( No financial information required it runs on self assessment tool).

Once they receive the request they will acknowledge it and add you in the list.

Folks who made it in to delivery list will be notified week before delivery which will be 2nd week of December. Three ways to add your name in the list:

1. Message on KCCA fb Messenger.

2. Text or call at number on KCCA fb page.

3. Email at; kindnesschainchilliwack@gmail.com.

Quantity is limited and will serve on first order place basis. We will try to accommodate as much orders as possible. KCCA is 100 percent Non-Profit local Organization runs on donation from. local community members/Businesses and all members/volunteers working on volunteer basis. So all the donations/proceeds goes towards the projects. Perfect example for Kindness Chain where Community members helping Community members in need.

For this Project they are looking for donations and or Volunteers delivery drivers so if you can help in any capacity please don’t hesitate to contact them.

Kindness Chain Chlliwack