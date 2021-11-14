Atmospheric River (Pineapple Express) Almost Set Temps Records For Saturday November 13 -Concern Over Flash Floods and Water Pooling

Chilliwack (Roger Pannett Environment Canada) – Roger Pannett of Environment Canada noted that Chilliwack ALMOST set a new High temperature record for Saturday November 13.

All thanks to the atmospheric river.

We think Pineapple Express still has a better ring to it, but we digress.

Heavy rain & south west winds gusting in excess of 63 km/hour .

Temperatures almost at a record ! 15.5 C .(6.8 C above normal.)

Rainfall since 2 p.m November 13/21 at 40.4 mm. ( Record for day was 66.3 mm in 1941.)

Pannett hints that a record or two may be set by the end of Sunday.

