Atmospheric River (Pineapple Express) Almost Set Temps Records For Saturday November 13 -Concern Over Flash Floods and Water Pooling

ByDon Lehn

Nov 14, 2021

Chilliwack (Roger Pannett Environment Canada) – Roger Pannett of Environment Canada noted that Chilliwack ALMOST set a new High temperature record for Saturday November 13.

All thanks to the atmospheric river.

We think Pineapple Express still has a better ring to it, but we digress.

Heavy rain & south west winds gusting in excess of 63 km/hour .
Temperatures almost at a record ! 15.5 C .(6.8 C above normal.)
Rainfall since 2 p.m November 13/21 at 40.4 mm. ( Record for day was 66.3 mm in 1941.)

Pannett hints that a record or two may be set by the end of Sunday.

FVN

News

7:30PM Sunday – Chilliwack Flood Watch Warning and Closures

Nov 14, 2021
News

7PM SUNDAY – Flood Watch and High Stream Flow Advisory – Problems on Highway 1 and Coquihalla

Nov 14, 2021
News

The City of Abbotsford Activates EOC Emergency Operations Center

Nov 14, 2021

News

7:30PM Sunday – Chilliwack Flood Watch Warning and Closures

Nov 14, 2021
News

7PM SUNDAY – Flood Watch and High Stream Flow Advisory – Problems on Highway 1 and Coquihalla

Nov 14, 2021
News

The City of Abbotsford Activates EOC Emergency Operations Center

Nov 14, 2021
News

Coquihalla Now Closed TFN – Highway 1 Between Hope and Popkum – Ministry of Transportation Geotech Monitoring

Nov 14, 2021
