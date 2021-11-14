News

7PM SUNDAY – Flood Watch and High Stream Flow Advisory – Problems on Highway 1 and Coquihalla

ByDon Lehn

Nov 14, 2021

Chilliwack – A High streamflow advisory and or floodwatch is now in effect for the Eastern Fraser Valley and into the Canyon and Coquihalla.

BC Flood warnings and High streamflows advisories are here.

High Streamflow Advisory – South Coast and Vancouver Island
Flood Warning – Coquihalla River (UPGRADED)
Flood Watch – Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon, Chilliwack River, Englishman River
High Streamflow Advisory – South Coast and Vancouver Island
UPDATE: 6:00PM November 14, 2021

The River Forecast Centre is upgrading to a Flood Warning for:
• Coquihalla River
The River Forecast Centre is maintaining a Flood Watch for:
• Fraser Valley including surrounding tributaries
• Fraser Canyon tributaries, including tributaries around Hope
• Chilliwack River
• Englishman River

Hope BC Bulletin Board
Hope BC Bulletin Board/Facebook
May be an image of map and text that says '12:00 Alerts Advisory Alert Share Transportation Incident Highway BC Issued Nov 12:00 PM Source: DriveBC ADVISORY In or near your chosen location: Fraser Valley B’C Description Highway 5, n both directions. Mudslide between Exit 202 and Exit 217 Zopkios Brake Check km south of Great Bear Snowshed). Road closed. Assessment in progress. Estimated time of opening not available. Alternate route via Highway 3. Next update time Sun... Maps Affected Areas Highway 5 Legal Instructions Motorists should take precautions and consider alternate routes. Visit https://www.drivebc.ca for more info.'
May be an image of map and text that says '11:14 Alerts Advisory Alert Share Rainfall Parts British Columbia Updated Nov 11:10 AM Source: Environment Canada ADVISORY or near your chosen locations: Fraser Valley BC, Vancouver BC Description Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issue... s'il?os Provincia ANCOUVER ISLAND Strathcona Provincial Park oKelo Maps Vancouver Bellingham Legal Affected Areas (11) Fraser Valley- central including Chilliwack, Fraser Va... expand Instructions Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.'

