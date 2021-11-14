7PM SUNDAY – Flood Watch and High Stream Flow Advisory – Problems on Highway 1 and Coquihalla

Chilliwack – A High streamflow advisory and or floodwatch is now in effect for the Eastern Fraser Valley and into the Canyon and Coquihalla.
BC Flood warnings and High streamflows advisories are here.
High Streamflow Advisory – South Coast and Vancouver Island
Flood Warning – Coquihalla River (UPGRADED)
Flood Watch – Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon, Chilliwack River, Englishman River
UPDATE: 6:00PM November 14, 2021
The River Forecast Centre is upgrading to a Flood Warning for:
• Coquihalla River
The River Forecast Centre is maintaining a Flood Watch for:
• Fraser Valley including surrounding tributaries
• Fraser Canyon tributaries, including tributaries around Hope
• Chilliwack River
• Englishman River