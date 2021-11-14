News

7:30PM Sunday – Chilliwack Flood Watch Warning and Closures

Nov 14, 2021

Chilliwack – The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch warning for the Chilliwack/Vedder River systems. City staff are responding to drainage issues and performing dike patrols. The river is expected to peak on Monday and forecasted river levels are within the capacity of the dike system. City staff will continue to monitor conditions and forecasts. Updates will be provided as necessary.

Due to the high stream flows, the following parking areas along the Vedder Greenway will be closed until further notice:

  • Vedder Park
  • Peach Park
  • Lickman Parking lot
  • Keith Wilson Bridge
  • No. 3 Road
  • Browne Road
  • Giesbrecht Road

Please stay away from the Vedder River (including adjacent trails) and other fast moving water. Updates will be posted on the City’s website.

