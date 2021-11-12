Health & Lifestyle

World Diabetes Day – Sunday November 14. One Fitness Expert Notes, Every Day Should Be World Diabetes Day (INTERVIEW)

ByDon Lehn

Nov 12, 2021

Fraser Valley – If you’re living with diabetes, especially Type 2 diabetes, regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do to lower your blood sugar.

And if you’re at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, regular exercise can help delay or even prevent diabetes from developing.

Type 2 is preventable.

Teddy Savage is with Planet Fitness in Maryland and has been studying the correlation between Type 2 and exercise.

Teddy spoke with FVN about the best workouts for those looking to incorporate more physical activity into their day.

Don’t wait to make this a New Year’s resolution. Those resolutions usually fail within a few weeks.

Teddy Savage/Planet Fitness

Related Post

Health & Lifestyle

UPDATE – Vaccination Efforts in Chilliwack

Nov 12, 2021
Health & Lifestyle

Record OD Numbers Continue to Climb – More Than 1500 Lives Lost in BC – First Nine Months of 2021 – Abbotsford and Chilliwack Also On Record Pace

Nov 9, 2021
Health & Lifestyle

Alzheimer Society of BC Webinar, “Enhancing Memory” -November 10, 17 and 24

Nov 4, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

three × one =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Health & Lifestyle

World Diabetes Day – Sunday November 14. One Fitness Expert Notes, Every Day Should Be World Diabetes Day (INTERVIEW)

Nov 12, 2021
Health & Lifestyle

UPDATE – Vaccination Efforts in Chilliwack

Nov 12, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

Province Spending $4M to Double Support for Arts and Culture Spaces – In Abbotsford, A Komagata Maru Exhibit

Nov 12, 2021
News

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Remembrance Day, November 11, 2021 -INTERVIEW: Willow Reichelt, Chair, Chilliwack School Board (VIDEO)

Nov 12, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.