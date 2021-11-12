World Diabetes Day – Sunday November 14. One Fitness Expert Notes, Every Day Should Be World Diabetes Day (INTERVIEW)

Fraser Valley – If you’re living with diabetes, especially Type 2 diabetes, regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do to lower your blood sugar.

And if you’re at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, regular exercise can help delay or even prevent diabetes from developing.

Type 2 is preventable.

Teddy Savage is with Planet Fitness in Maryland and has been studying the correlation between Type 2 and exercise.

Teddy spoke with FVN about the best workouts for those looking to incorporate more physical activity into their day.

Don’t wait to make this a New Year’s resolution. Those resolutions usually fail within a few weeks.

Teddy Savage/Planet Fitness