The Gift Suite – Xmas Shopping and Fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Library Project in Fraser Valley – Friday and Saturday, November 12 & 13 – Hampton Inn Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – The House of Wittenburg and Bradley William Gionet are hosting The Gift Suite, a curated collection of gift items, chosen from a dozen local vendors at The Hampton Inn and Suites.



Kick off your Christmas shopping in style at Chilliwacks loveliest hotel property.



Some products include: High quality bath and body products, scented soy candles, floral arrangements, wood crafts, Zyia Active Wear, The Fifth Avenue Collection and more.



Entrance by donation to The Dolly Parton Imagination Library.



Note: All vendor spots are filled.

From Organizer Bradley Gionet:

By now, you must have heard me talk about The Gift Suite, a local vendor Christmas gift show I created that will be on Saturday November 13 at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Chilliwack.



With so many great shows in the area, I wanted to explain why I created this event.



This story goes back well over a year ago.



Last year, I created the Chilliwack Digital Craft Market when I realized that small and home based business owners were going to be mostly affected by Market closures due to covid. Many folks found the platform extremely helpful and we had a great time.



This year, many market shows are open again, but I wanted to create a smaller, more intimate event that would be easier to maintain covid safety, as well as create a quieter and more comfortable shopping experience.



For people who do not prefer extremely large crowds, and putting a lot of miles on their feet to visit a craft market, The Gift Suite is for you.



After shopping at the Fairmont Empress Hotel this past summer, and enjoying the quiet and elegant experience, I knew a hotel was the perfect venue, and the Hampton Inn and Suites in Chilliwack is a lovely property.



Please come join us this coming Saturday. We have vendors providing quality bath and body products, stocking stuffers, home decor, and so much more. I hand selected the vendors whom I know will have a great assortment of Christmas gift ideas to help you check some names off your Gift List.



Put on your Sunday best and shop in style!



Parking is free, and entrance is by donation to the @imaginationlibraryfv



Masks and vaccine passport regulations are in place.

More information can be found on Instagram here.