Arts and Entertainment

Province Spending $4M to Double Support for Arts and Culture Spaces – In Abbotsford, A Komagata Maru Exhibit

ByDon Lehn

Nov 12, 2021

Victoria/Fraser Valley – BC Arts and culture groups will receive $4 million to support Arts Infrastructure Programs.

This is the second year this funding has been made available in response to the needs of arts and culture groups. In 2020-21, the program had an initial budget of $2 million. However, an additional $2 million of one-time funding was made available, resulting in funding for 97 organizations and $4 million in support.

One of the 2020-21 recipients of Arts Infrastructure Program funding was the South Asian Studies Institute and Sikh Heritage Museum in Abbotsford. The museum received more than $24,000 for specialized equipment needed for its permanent, historic Komagata Maru exhibit.

Satwinder Kaur Bains, PhD, director, South Asian Studies Institute, University of the Fraser Valley –

“The Arts Infrastructure Program’s increased funding this year is a testimony to the government’s response to the critically important needs of arts and culture organizations. Supports, such as those derived from grants, benefit whole communities immensely and leave legacies that are long lasting and impactful.”

Related Post

Arts and Entertainment

Rogers, Creative BC Announce $1M Fund for Indigenous Storytellers in British Columbia

Nov 12, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

Lunch At Allen’s Returns to Chilliwack (Murray McLauchlan, Cindy Church, Marc Jordan and Ian Thomas) Tuesday November 9 (INTERVIEW w/ Ian Thomas)

Nov 9, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

Billy Bishop Takes to the Skies in Chilliwack, November 21

Nov 4, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

1 × four =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Arts and Entertainment

Province Spending $4M to Double Support for Arts and Culture Spaces – In Abbotsford, A Komagata Maru Exhibit

Nov 12, 2021
News

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Remembrance Day, November 11, 2021 -INTERVIEW: Willow Reichelt, Chair, Chilliwack School Board (VIDEO)

Nov 12, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

Rogers, Creative BC Announce $1M Fund for Indigenous Storytellers in British Columbia

Nov 12, 2021
Sports

After all this time – FINALLY, Chilliwack’s Two High School Football Programs Clash

Nov 12, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.