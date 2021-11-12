Province Spending $4M to Double Support for Arts and Culture Spaces – In Abbotsford, A Komagata Maru Exhibit

Victoria/Fraser Valley – BC Arts and culture groups will receive $4 million to support Arts Infrastructure Programs.

This is the second year this funding has been made available in response to the needs of arts and culture groups. In 2020-21, the program had an initial budget of $2 million. However, an additional $2 million of one-time funding was made available, resulting in funding for 97 organizations and $4 million in support.

One of the 2020-21 recipients of Arts Infrastructure Program funding was the South Asian Studies Institute and Sikh Heritage Museum in Abbotsford. The museum received more than $24,000 for specialized equipment needed for its permanent, historic Komagata Maru exhibit.

Satwinder Kaur Bains, PhD, director, South Asian Studies Institute, University of the Fraser Valley –

“The Arts Infrastructure Program’s increased funding this year is a testimony to the government’s response to the critically important needs of arts and culture organizations. Supports, such as those derived from grants, benefit whole communities immensely and leave legacies that are long lasting and impactful.”