Weekend Lane Closures for Maintenance on Alex Fraser Bridge

ByDon Lehn

Nov 10, 2021

Delta/Surrey/Richmond/New Westminster – Work is currently underway on the Alex Fraser Bridge until early on Monday, Nov. 15, as crews repair the bridge joints. Drivers are advised that weekend lane closures are necessary to safely perform this regular bridge maintenance.  

  • Until Friday, Nov. 12, there is no lane shift due to pavement removal.
    • All seven lanes are open, with three lanes maintained in the northbound direction and four lanes maintained southbound.
    • There will be no work on Remembrance Day, Nov. 11. 
  • Lane closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 until 4 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15.
    • Two lanes will be maintained southbound and three lanes maintained northbound, with no lane shift on the weekend.

Drivers can expect a reduced speed limit and lane closures in each direction and should obey signs and traffic control personnel. To avoid delays, drivers should plan an alternate route.

