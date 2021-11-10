Site Prep Starts on Downtown Chilliwack Country Christmas Village

Chilliwack – Early Tuesday morning, construction crews started work on the Downtown Chilliwack Country Christmas Village. The Village will open December 4.

At the November 2 Council Meeting, approval was given to the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association for $10,000 in support funding as well as support in preparing the vacant lot located at 46187 Yale Road where the outdoor village will be hosted. This is across from District 1881.

The event is being hosted by the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association and will involve an outdoor Christmas Villa located at 46187 Yale Road, an indoor Christmas Village located at 46199 Yale Road (the now empty Auld Phillips), food trucks and Christmas Carolers throughout the downtown core as well as train rides touring District1881, Mill Street and Central Community Park. That train will be from Gary Moran’s Fantasy Farms.

As with COVID and the 2020 cancelled Rotary Xmas parade, the parade was once again scrapped. Last year, a Christmas program was put together by Rotary and the City and aired on chillTV. No official word yet on a televised program for chillTV although Executive Director Berris Karden says, “stay tuned”.

FVN/Xmas Village Site Preparation 2021

