MLAs Coulter and Paddon Visit UFV and Check Out New Technology and Trades Equipment

Chilliwack – UFV’s Trades and Technology Centre in Chilliwack received some early Christmas presents and the two Local MLA’s did the five cent tour.

On Tuesday, November 9th, MLAs Dan Coulter (Chilliwack) and Kelli Paddon (Chilliwack-Kent) got a first hand look at some of the programs offered at UFV’s Trades and Technology Centre in Chilliwack with a tour of the facility with Andrew Mercier, Parliamentary Secratary for Skills Training.

“It was so great to get a first-hand look at some of the wonderful education going on over at the Trades and Technology Centre here in Chilliwack,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “This funding for new equipment will make sure that all the future tradespeople coming through UFV are well-prepared to start promising careers and help us build a stronger BC!”

UFV will be receiving funding for new equipment at its Chilliwack and Abbotsford campuses for the following programs:

Computer Science

Culinary Arts

Electrical

Heavy Mechanical Trades Foundation

Joinery

Plumbing and Piping

Welding

UFV is one of 20 institutions across the province that are each receiving up to $150,000 to buy equipment for trades and technology programs, with a total government investment of $3 million. Public post-secondary institutions will replace obsolete equipment and acquire up-to-date technology, which will ensure students’ training remains relevant and meets the needs of employers.