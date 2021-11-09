Dryden Kuramoto Commits to the Chiefs

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced the commitment of 2006-born forward Dryden Kuramoto for the 2022-23 BCHL season. Kuramoto, a skilled, offensive-minded forward will bring a high level of offensive IQ to the Chiefs attack next season, as evidenced with his performance in this year’s BCHL Pre-Season. A recent winner with Team BC at the WHL Cup, Kuramoto possesses elite vision offensively, paired with a high level of pace and a great release on his shot.

“We couldn’t be happier to commit to a player like Dryden and his development.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and GM Brian Maloney. “He showed us what he is capable of throughout camp and the pre-season, and fit in seamlessly with our group. He is going to be put in situations to have success, and with his work ethic and commitment to his game, he is sure to have a great 16-year old season in the BCHL.”

Kuramoto, who currently has registered over a point per game for the North East Chiefs in the BCEHL had this to say when asked about his decision to commit to the BCHL and the Chilliwack Chiefs, “I am extremely excited to be playing for the Chilliwack Chiefs next year. I’ve heard only good things about Chilliwack and when I think BCHL, the only team that came to mind was the Chilliwack Chiefs.”

