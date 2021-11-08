News

SurreyCares Community Foundation Announces the creation of the UNITI Endowment Fund

ByDon Lehn

Nov 8, 2021

Surrey – The SurreyCares Community Foundation is excited to announce the creation of the “UNITI Endowment Fund”. Income from the fund will be disbursed to UNITI through the Semiahmoo Foundation on an annual basis. The UNITI Fund at SurreyCares supports Surrey residents with intellectual disabilities living in tenuous housing. Income from the fund is disbursed on an annual basis. 

“An initial contribution of $10,000 by UNITI to launch the new endowment fund to support its goals. Further, UNITI is matching all donations up to $15,000.00 to help ensure the fund is able to provide financial support to community members who without assistance, would not be able to live in South Surrey. The matching challenge ends December 31st, 2021,” explained Jillian Glennie, Associate Director of Development at UNITI. 

This may include rent assistance for those who have experienced hardships such as job loss, family emergencies, and illness –

  • Health items to ensure the quality of life and health and safety, such as equipment and small renovations needed to assist in independent living
  • Grocery items for people experiencing food insecurity 
  • Assistance to pay some bills
  • Household items need to be replaced, but there are no immediate funds to do so

UNITI partner Peninsula Housing Estates Society believes people deserve the opportunity to live in inclusive and affordable housing in their community. This fund and our matching campaign are our commitment to ensuring people have housing options that support a diverse and healthy community. 

“We are excited to help local not-for-profit organizations grow a sustainable source of funding to carry out their mission.  UNITI provides much-needed services that support stable housing for individuals and families who have extra needs, and we are glad to partner in their important work”, said Christine Buttkus, Executive Director of SurreyCares. 

“SurreyCares is pleased to support its non-profit partners, such as the UNITI-Semiahmoo House Society, to attract additional funding to the organization,” said John Lawson, Board Chair of SurreyCares, “and to continue to enhance the impactful work that they do.” 

To donate and show support for the UNITI Fund, please visit https://www.surreycares.org/uniti-fund

Related Post

News

Premier’s Statement on Indigenous Veterans Day, November 8

Nov 8, 2021
News

FVN AM News Monday November 8, 2021. Buy a Wreath and Support Legions, Trooper Retires …sort of (VIDEO)

Nov 8, 2021
News

11 Year Old Chilliwack Girl, Bullied at School and On Line for Being Black — Gets To Meet RCMP – She Wants To Be An Officer (INTERVIEW)

Nov 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

eleven + nineteen =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

News

SurreyCares Community Foundation Announces the creation of the UNITI Endowment Fund

Nov 8, 2021
News

Premier’s Statement on Indigenous Veterans Day, November 8

Nov 8, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

Lunch At Allen’s Returns to Chilliwack (Murray McLauchlan, Cindy Church, Marc Jordan and Ian Thomas) Tuesday November 9 (INTERVIEW w/ Ian Thomas)

Nov 8, 2021
Business

The Gift Suite – Xmas Shopping and Fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Library Project in Fraser Valley – Friday and Saturday, November 12 & 13

Nov 8, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.