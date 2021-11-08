SurreyCares Community Foundation Announces the creation of the UNITI Endowment Fund

Surrey – The SurreyCares Community Foundation is excited to announce the creation of the “UNITI Endowment Fund”. Income from the fund will be disbursed to UNITI through the Semiahmoo Foundation on an annual basis. The UNITI Fund at SurreyCares supports Surrey residents with intellectual disabilities living in tenuous housing. Income from the fund is disbursed on an annual basis.

“An initial contribution of $10,000 by UNITI to launch the new endowment fund to support its goals. Further, UNITI is matching all donations up to $15,000.00 to help ensure the fund is able to provide financial support to community members who without assistance, would not be able to live in South Surrey. The matching challenge ends December 31st, 2021,” explained Jillian Glennie, Associate Director of Development at UNITI.

This may include rent assistance for those who have experienced hardships such as job loss, family emergencies, and illness –

Health items to ensure the quality of life and health and safety, such as equipment and small renovations needed to assist in independent living

Grocery items for people experiencing food insecurity

Assistance to pay some bills

Household items need to be replaced, but there are no immediate funds to do so

UNITI partner Peninsula Housing Estates Society believes people deserve the opportunity to live in inclusive and affordable housing in their community. This fund and our matching campaign are our commitment to ensuring people have housing options that support a diverse and healthy community.

“We are excited to help local not-for-profit organizations grow a sustainable source of funding to carry out their mission. UNITI provides much-needed services that support stable housing for individuals and families who have extra needs, and we are glad to partner in their important work”, said Christine Buttkus, Executive Director of SurreyCares.

“SurreyCares is pleased to support its non-profit partners, such as the UNITI-Semiahmoo House Society, to attract additional funding to the organization,” said John Lawson, Board Chair of SurreyCares, “and to continue to enhance the impactful work that they do.”

To donate and show support for the UNITI Fund, please visit https://www.surreycares.org/uniti-fund