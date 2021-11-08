Arts and Entertainment

Lunch At Allen’s Returns to Chilliwack (Murray McLauchlan, Cindy Church, Marc Jordan and Ian Thomas) Tuesday November 9 (INTERVIEW w/ Ian Thomas)

ByDon Lehn

Nov 8, 2021 ,

Chilliwack – Hard to believe that it’s been four years. It was June 2017 when Lunch at Allen’s Played the Chilliwack Cultural Center.

The review of that 2017 show is here.

Lunch At Allen’s is a musical powerhouse comprising four remarkable Canadian talents: Murray McLauchlan, Cindy Church, Marc Jordan and Ian Thomas.

FVN’s Don Lehn in conversation with Ian Thomas:

As individuals, they have written for or sung on over 25,000,000 CDs, penning hits for Josh Groban, Chicago, Bonnie Raitt, America, Santana, Cher and Rod Stewart, as well as Murray’s “Farmer’s Song,” Marc’s “Marina Del Rey” and Ian’s “Painted Ladies”, just to name a few. These three artists have come together adding the incredible voice of Cindy Church (Quartette, Great Western Orchestra) to form Lunch At Allen’s.Attending their stage show is to embark on an intimate musical journey replete with laughter and personal anecdotes, familiar favourites and new material, fashioning an unforgettable evening’s entertainment … from their hearts … to your soul.

“You would be hard-pressed to find another Canadian ensemble with more collective depth of influence over Canada’s musical landscape than Lunch At Allen’s.” – The Beat Magazine.

Reserved seat tickets for Lunch At Allen’s are $55.

Facebook info is here.

Showtime is 7:30PM November 9 at the HUB Theatre at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (capacity with COVID restrictions will be 50%)

The event produced by Shantero Productions and Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

