Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 outbreaks over at Chilliwack General Hospital

ByDon Lehn

Nov 8, 2021

Chilliwack/Surrey – Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at Chilliwack General Hospital.

With the implementation of comprehensive strategies, there is no longer an outbreak at this site.

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Burnaby Hospital after evidence of transmission in a medicine unit.

Two patients have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of this outbreak. The outbreak is limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.

