Chilliwack Giants PeeWee and Junior Bantam Football Team Plays Abbotsford Falcons Saturday Morning at Exhibition Stadium – Support Food Bank

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Giants took to social media to congratulate their very own Giants PeeWee White Team and Giants Junior Bantam Team on winning their Semi-Final games this past weekend.



Both teams will be in the VCFL Championship on Saturday, which the Chilliwack Giants are hosting this year. The Giants play the Abbotsford Falcon programs.



The Atom game starts at 9:00 @ Exhibition Park, then the PeeWee White team plays at 11:30 @ Exhibition Park and the final game is our Junior Bantam team at 2:00 @ Exhibition Park.



Organizers are currently looking for giants fans to help out with some volunteering this day. You can let them know your availability through their Facebook page. Or Kristina Ganske via email at k.ganske@chilliwackgiants.com

Volunteer Schedule

Concession 7:30am -12:30pm

Concession 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Main Entrance Greeters/Food Drive Collection 8:00am – 11:00am

Main Entrance Greeters/Food Drive Collection 10:45am – 2:00pm

Main Entrance Greeters/Food Drive Collection 1:45pm – 5:00pm

50/50 ticket sales 9:00am – 11am

50/50 Ticket sales 11:00am-1:00pm

50/50 Ticket sales 2:00pm – 4:00pm

VIP Tent 8:00am – 11:00am

VIP Tent 10:45 – 2:00pm

VIP Tent 1:45pm – 5:00pm

Garbage 8:00am – 11:00am

Garbage 10:45am- 2:00pm

Garbage 1:45pm – 5:00pm





They are also supporting the Local FOOD BANK with donations of perishable food items. Please bring an item or two to the field.