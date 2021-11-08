Chilliwack Giants PeeWee and Junior Bantam Football Team Plays Abbotsford Falcons Saturday Morning at Exhibition Stadium – Support Food Bank

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Giants took to social media to congratulate their very own Giants PeeWee White Team and Giants Junior Bantam Team on winning their Semi-Final games this past weekend.
Both teams will be in the VCFL Championship on Saturday, which the Chilliwack Giants are hosting this year. The Giants play the Abbotsford Falcon programs.
The Atom game starts at 9:00 @ Exhibition Park, then the PeeWee White team plays at 11:30 @ Exhibition Park and the final game is our Junior Bantam team at 2:00 @ Exhibition Park.
Organizers are currently looking for giants fans to help out with some volunteering this day. You can let them know your availability through their Facebook page. Or Kristina Ganske via email at k.ganske@chilliwackgiants.com
Volunteer Schedule
Concession 7:30am -12:30pm
Concession 12:00pm – 5:00pm
Main Entrance Greeters/Food Drive Collection 8:00am – 11:00am
Main Entrance Greeters/Food Drive Collection 10:45am – 2:00pm
Main Entrance Greeters/Food Drive Collection 1:45pm – 5:00pm
50/50 ticket sales 9:00am – 11am
50/50 Ticket sales 11:00am-1:00pm
50/50 Ticket sales 2:00pm – 4:00pm
VIP Tent 8:00am – 11:00am
VIP Tent 10:45 – 2:00pm
VIP Tent 1:45pm – 5:00pm
Garbage 8:00am – 11:00am
Garbage 10:45am- 2:00pm
Garbage 1:45pm – 5:00pm
They are also supporting the Local FOOD BANK with donations of perishable food items. Please bring an item or two to the field.