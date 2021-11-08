Sports

After all this time – FINALLY, Chilliwack’s Two High School Football Programs Clash

ByDon Lehn

Nov 8, 2021

Chilliwack – Friday Night Lights, High School Football will see history. The two Chilliwack High School Football Programs clash in the Playoffs.

Friday night, November 12 at 7PM at Exhibition Stadium. Sardis and GW Graham.

Matt Paisley, when he is not selling real estate or doing his real estate program on chillTV, is involved in local football.

He posted to Facebook:

I can’t believe this is actually happening but GW Graham and Sardis will finally play each other. This is amazing for football in Chilliwack. Both teams are filled with star studded talent and most of these kids grew up playing community football together for the Chilliwack Giants and are great friends. After they are done playing high school hopefully many of them will move on to play together again with the Valley Huskers.

The game is this Friday night at 7:00pm at Exhibition stadium in Chilliwack. Get there early as the stands will be packed for this historic event.

Matt Paisley

