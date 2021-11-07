News

11 Year Old Chilliwack Girl, Bullied at School and On Line for Being Black — Gets To Meet RCMP – She Wants To Be An Officer (INTERVIEW)

ByDon Lehn

Nov 7, 2021 ,

Chilliwack – You may recall in late October, FVN introduced you to 11 year old Eevah Macdonald.

Eevah has become a spokesperson for those who have been bullied in school and on social media.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA read a statement written by Eevah and delivered that to the Legislature in Victoira.

Original Story here.

“They said because I am Black, I should go kill myself, that I should be an example for other Black people to do the same. They said that I am like a dog. It’s kind of like when a tree gets cut down and just left there and forgotten. That’s how I felt. Left there with damage, by myself.
“It’s like some people think that because I’m Black, because I’m not white, I am just something. An object. But what’s real is that it doesn’t matter what your skin looks like. You’re beautiful just the way you are. The most important things about me are my funniness and my kindness. I’m proud that I stick up for people. I speak up for people. I’m a safe place for someone.

It doesn’t matter how they meant it. It’s racism. It hurts. I’m a person, and I matter.”

In an interview with her mom on FVN, Eevah said she wanted to become a police officer when she graduated from school.

Instantly, Abbotsford Police asked FVN for contact information. So did Chilliwack RCMP.

Image
MLA Kelli Paddon, Eevah and members of Chilliwack RCMP

This was the Soundcloud interview with FVN from October 2021.

Related Post

News

BC Housing Support ($1300/mo) for Wildfire 2021-Affected Residents

Nov 7, 2021
News

FVN AM News Sunday November 7, 2021. Time Change, Anti-Mask Protest at Kids Football Game (VIDEO)

Nov 7, 2021
News

Fall Back to Standard Time Sunday @2AM – IT Won’t Be The Last… Time

Nov 6, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × 1 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

News

11 Year Old Chilliwack Girl, Bullied at School and On Line for Being Black — Gets To Meet RCMP – She Wants To Be An Officer (INTERVIEW)

Nov 7, 2021
Uncategorized

Province Honours Work in Community Safety, Crime Prevention Inclusing Chilliwack Podcaster Aaron Pete

Nov 7, 2021
News

BC Housing Support ($1300/mo) for Wildfire 2021-Affected Residents

Nov 7, 2021
Legal

City of Abbotsford Introduces Vaccination Policy

Nov 7, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.