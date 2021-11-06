POLL – Opioid Crisis is a Major Problem for Almost Half of Canadians

Vancouver – The level of concern expressed by Canadians about the opioid crisis has increased over the past year, a new Research Co. poll has found.



In the online survey of a representative national sample, 45% of Canadians describe the current situation related to the use of prescription and non-prescription opioid drugs in their community as “a major problem”, up six points since a similar Research Co. poll conducted in September 2020.



More than half of British Columbians (58%) and Albertans (55%) refer to the current state of affairs as ”a major problem.”



More than three-in-four Canadians agree with launching more education and awareness campaigns about drug use (77%, -7) and creating more spaces for drug rehabilitation (76%, -2).



Click here to view the release.

