AbbyPD Major Crimes Unit Investigating Pharmacy Robbery

ByDon Lehn

Nov 6, 2021

Abbotsford – On Wednesday afternoon (November 3rd, 2021, at 5:32 pm) Abbotsford Police responded to the 30400 block of Blueridge Drive for reports of a robbery in progress.

Three males, believed to be 20-30 years of age, entered a local pharmacy, brandished a firearm, and left with money and prescription drugs. All three men were dressed in black and wearing medical masks. No staff or customers were hurt.

This file has been transitioned to AbbyPD Major Crime investigators who are in the preliminary stages of this investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam or CCTV footage of this area taken between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm, November 3rd, 2021, is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD file 2021-48686

