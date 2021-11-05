News

Smoke Alarm Wakes Up Residents in Chilliwack Attic Fire

ByDon Lehn

Nov 5, 2021

Chilliwack – On Thursday night (November 5, 8:35PM) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire located in a single-family home in the 41000 block of South Sumas Road.

Two occupants were home and alerted to the fire by the activation of a smoke alarm located in the upstairs hallway of the home.

Upon investigation an occupant noticed smoke and fire coming from the attic space of the home and tried to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher, but was overcome by smoke and exited the building while calling 911.

28 Firefighters responded .

One occupant was assessed by BCEHS for smoke inhalation but was release at the scene. No one was seriously hurt.

This fire appears to be accidental.

Chilliwack Fire Dept.wants to remind the public that working smoke alarms save lives and smoke alarms should be tested monthly with batteries being changed twice a year.

