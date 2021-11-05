Mission Waterfront – Phase 2 of Public Engagement

Mission – The City of Mission has begun the second round of community engagement for the Mission Waterfront Revitalization Master Plan process. This will direct growth, attract investment and create a vibrant and resilient waterfront community.

Described as one of the last and largest underdeveloped urban waterfronts on the Fraser River, this effort creates a significant opportunity to define and shape the future growth of approximately 296 acres of land.

Phase 2 of the engagement process builds on the input the community provided back in June, enabling residents, landowners, businesses, and other community stakeholders the chance to review and comment on three aspects of the plan.

Take the survey today by visiting engage.mission.ca/waterfront

City of Mission