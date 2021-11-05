Crime

Chilliwack RCMP Investigating Thursday Night Two Shots Fired Cases, Just Hours and Blocks Apart

ByDon Lehn

Nov 5, 2021

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP are asking people who reside in the downtown area of the city to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity after receiving two separate incidents of shots fired on Thursday night.

They were hours and a few blocks apart, just north of Downtown.

First, around 7:15 pm on November 4, Chilliwack RCMP received a report of shots fired in the area of Young Road and Yates Avenue. 

Scene examination located evidence that a firearm had been discharged into a residence.   

“At this very early stage in the investigation, RCMP do not believe that the occupants of this specific residence were intentionally targeted, “says Sergeant Krista Vrolyk, Media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP.

Then around 10:15 pm, Chilliwack RCMP received a second report of shots fired – this time in the area of Tupper Street and Henderson Avenue. 

Police are in the preliminary stages of their investigation and are asking people who reside in this area, to be vigilant and to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.  Investigators are conducting a canvas of neighbours in the area and are gathering evidence to determine if the two incidents are related.  Chilliwack RCMP are urging anyone with any surveillance footage, dashcam video or any information regarding these incidents to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.   Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

