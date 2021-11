Agassiz – According to BC School Covid Tracker , 38% of all BC Schools have COVID cases. This includes Kent/Agassiz and Abbotsford. the latest add to the list is Agassiz elementary Secondary School. The exposure there was between October 25 and 26 and students are asked to isolate for 10 days from that date.

The list does not show how many students and/or staff are dealing with COVID.

𝐁𝐂 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 Nov 3, 2021, 11:12pm

⭐️ 70 Added today!

School Exposure Events for 2021-2022 school year: 2467

Schools Affected this year: 766 pic.twitter.com/f1OjITuYAR — BC School Covid Tracker (@BCschoolCovid) November 4, 2021