3rd Annual Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run & Food Drive – November 6 & 7 – Gill Bar

Fraser Valley – The 3rd Annual Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run & Food Drive is November 6 & 7 off Gill Bar in Chilliwack.

You MUST PRE-REGISTER for trail runs (vehicle or SXS/quad) by Friday October 29, as group sizes are being kept to about 10 per group.

Fill out and send in form even if you are a maybe for going. https://docs.google.com/…/1cQy2CAtvH7VL5Z0P0B2U…/edit…

*DONATIONS, RAFFLE TICKETS & DECALS

-Drop off donation(s) of unwrapped toys, non-perishable food, dog/cat food & toys (every person that drops off a donation will get 1 free raffle ticket)



– RAFFLE TICKETS DRAW – Tickets on sales all day Saturday & Sunday til 3pm, or Online purchase of raffle tickets Saturday 10am to 5pm & Sunday 10am to 2pm – message through the toy run page for instructions between above times

-1 ticket for $2.50, 3 tickets for $5.00, or arm length for $10.00



-DRAW will be Sunday Nov 7 @ 4pm – also unclaimed winning numbers will be posted on Facebook page & text (if contact info given)



-RE-DRAW for unclaimed prizes will be Nov 14, 2021 @ 4pm – So hold onto your tickets*

-Decals $5.00ea.

*FOOD TRUCK

– LIL JOES CORNER KICK

– Saturday 11am to 7pm & Sunday 11am to 4pm (Cash & Debit). A portion of their proceeds from the weekend to the Fraser Valley Off-Road Toy Run.***Toy Run accepts CASH & E-TRANSFERS at the event***