Naxx at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre – November 20

Chilliwack — Live music right from the Valley takes over the Chilliwack Cultural Centre in what will be an exciting evening of passionate and loud music with Boomerang Five. On November 20, local musician Naxx kicks off the fantastic series with a promising lineup of musicians that span a wide collection of genres. Boomerang is the place to be if you’re looking for a fun evening out or want to come support the local music scene, and where you may just discover your new favourite band!

Naxx has participated in performing at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre in the past, from the Centre Rocks series to being a performer in a previous Boomerang, and will be taking on the return of the music series with the help of a spectacular lineup of musicians.

“We have a variety of talented artists performing, ranging from indie-folk all the way to alternative rock and lofi-hiphop, with all of our musicians coming from the Fraser Valley,” says Naxx. “The lineup of artists include Opie’s Funeral, Blake Pinder & The Pity Party, Porcelain and myself.”

“As someone who has previously performed in the Boomerang series, I am very much looking forward to hosting a night this year, especially in such a unique time!” Naxx continues. “It’s been a while since we were able to come together for live music, and we are all eager and riveted to finally perform again.”

“There is something in here for everybody, so come on out and grab a seat on November 20th! Let’s continue supporting the up-and-coming artists of this growing city, and bring the wonderful presence of live music back into our lives.” Naxx invites you to join him for an unforgettable evening of fantastic music and the captivating energy you only get at a live show.

Boomerang Five with Naxx is generously sponsored by: The Chilliwack Progress, the British Columbia Arts Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.

Boomerang Five with Naxx is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on November 20, 2021, at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $10, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).