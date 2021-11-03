Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreaks over at Manoah Manor, Valleyhaven (Chilliwack), Westminster House and Willingdon Care Centre; declares COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

Fraser Valley – Fraser Health is sharing the following information about COVID-19.

Long-term care

Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at Manoah Manor in Langley, Valleyhaven in Chilliwack, Westminster House in Surrey and Willingdon Care Centre in Burnaby.

With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these locations.

Acute

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford Regional Hospital after evidence of transmission in a medicine unit.

Five patients have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of this outbreak. The outbreak is limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.

The emergency department at Abbotsford Regional Hospital remains open and there has been no impact to any other areas of the hospital.

Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, families of patients who are unable to share this information have been informed.

It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.