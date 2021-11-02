News

While October Was Rainy and Breezy, It Was Pretty Much Average

ByDon Lehn

Nov 2, 2021

Chilliwack – (Roger Pannett. Volunteer Weather Observer for Environment Canada at the City of Chilliwack).

Throughout October a parade of Pacific frontal systems invaded the Province resulting in many rainy and breezy days!

Thankfully the month concluded with a ridge of high pressure producing clear sunny skies and gusty outflow winds, reducing the relative humidity to 25%.

Temperature extremes for the month were the 18.5°C (1.3°C above average) on October 4th and a cool overnight low of 3.3°C ( 3.3°C below normal) on October 12th. No temperature records were observed. Mean temperatures were slightly below normal because of the numerous cloudy and rainy days.

Two moisture-laden Pacific weather systems produced near normal October rainfall but with no daily rainfall records.

The City of Chilliwack year to date precipitation totals are 955.9 mm on 131 days compared to the 30-year average of 1,346.7 mm on 133 days.

VariableOctober 202130 Year Average
Mean Maximum13.7 C15.3 C
Mean Minimum7.6 C6.7 C
Mean Temperature10.65 C11.0 C
Rainfall170.3 mm186.1 mm
Snowfall0.0 cm0.1 cm
Total Precipitation170.3 mm186.2 mm
Days of Rain20 days16 days
Days of Snow
Total Days of Precipitation20 days16 days
Frosts0.9 dev’
Relative humidity average77.26 %.

