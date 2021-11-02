Surrey Tree Lighting Festival Returns to Civic Plaza Brighter Than Ever

Surrey – The City of Surrey will host the return of the 11th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market at Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday, November 20, with extended hours from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Residents and visitors are invited to kick off the holiday season by experiencing immersive light displays, live music, a Holiday Market, food trucks, free hot chocolate, and family activities.

“I am excited to announce the Surrey Tree Lighting Festival is returning to an in-person event,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. The first in-person event since 2019, this year’s edition will be returning brighter than ever. I would like to invite families, children and festive holiday goers to join us on November 20 to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season.”

Presented by Coast Capital Savings, this year’s free event will feature new immersive light displays including an illuminated light tunnel, giant Christmas ornaments and gifts, interactive swings, a “Lights Around the World” display and decorative photo walls. Other highlights include live music across two stages, a large “Enchanted Village” tent featuring over 20 Holiday Market vendors selling gifts and stocking stuffers, free photos with Santa, a Christmas cookie giveaway and holiday displays.

Over 20 local Surrey performers, choirs, holiday groups and children’s acts will offer free live performances throughout the day on the Main Stage and Enchanted Stage. Performers include Ludic, Yvonne Kushe, Reckless: Bryan Adams Tribute, Sandy Scofield, Ginalina, and more. Attendees will be provided with free hot chocolate and can taste food from Melt Town, Burgerholic, Taco N Todo and Gary’s Kettle Corn in the Enchanted Eats zone presented by Dished. All event activities will meet health and safety guidelines as set out by the Provincial Health Officer, Worksafe BC, Fraser Health and appropriate industry associations.

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival will be followed by Surrey Holiday Lights–an immersive light and music experience–from November 25 to January 2, 2022. For more information visit surrey.ca/treelighting.