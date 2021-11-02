Health & Lifestyle

Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreaks over at Heritage Village (Chilliwack) and Magnolia Gardens (Langley)

ByDon Lehn

Nov 2, 2021

Surrey/Fraser Valley – Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at Heritage Village in Chilliwack and Magnolia Gardens in Langley.

With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these locations.

It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

