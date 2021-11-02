Health & Lifestyle

Alzheimer Society of BC Webinar, “Enhancing Memory”

ByDon Lehn

Nov 2, 2021

Fraser Valley – Just like the rest of their bodies, the brains of Fraser Valley residents need to be looked after and exercised regularly. Healthy brain habits can help reduce the risk of dementia and other cognitive and chronic diseases.

Residents can learn those habits in an upcoming Alzheimer Society of B.C. webinar, “Taking the ‘fog’ out of brain fog using a multidimensional approach.” Dr. Heather Palmer will share tips on enhancing memory, increasing the ability to manage daily tasks and boosting feelings of well-being.

As elovee’s Head of Dementia Support Services and an internationally recognized dementia expert, Dr. Palmer will share her multidimensional approach to helping people think, feel and function their best. This 60-minute webinar takes place on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. PT.

Additional Society webinars this month that are open to Fraser Valley residents include:

·         Preparing for the holidays (Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2 p.m. PT): Explore strategies for adapting your plans to minimize stress and maximize connection.

·         IG Wealth Management Financial Confidence Workshop (Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2 p.m. PT): Feeling confident about your finances can positively impact many areas of your life and overall health. Bonny Stedman from IG Wealth Management will lead the one-hour workshop. The session discusses benefits you may qualify for (like government and tax benefits and credits), how to access them, and fundamental planning all Canadians should have in place to protect themselves.

To register for any of these free webinars, visit alzbc.org/webinars.

In addition, the Alzheimer Society is also offering online education workshops. These small group information sessions are facilitated to provide opportunities for live discussion. Sessions upcoming this month include Driving and dementia (Nov. 9), a two-session workshop for caregivers (Nov. 16 and 23), An introduction to brain health (Nov. 23) and Activities to do at home (Nov. 30). To learn more or register, call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 or visit alzbc.org/edu-workshops.

Related Post

Health & Lifestyle

Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreaks at The Cedars (Mission) and Hallmark on the Park (Abbotsford)

Nov 1, 2021
Health & Lifestyle

Movember and the AbbyPD – Fundraiser for Cancer, Metal Health and Suicide Prevention

Nov 1, 2021
Health & Lifestyle

2021 Chilliwack Mt. Cheam Rotary Club/CATT Fund Volleyball Tournament – November 27

Nov 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

two + nineteen =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Legal

UPDATE WITH LEGAL OPINION – BC Applies to Health Canada – Decriminalize Small Amounts of Drugs Under 4.5g for “Personal Use” (INTERVIEW)

Nov 2, 2021
News

BC SPCA Wants Support for Federal Petition For Fireworks re: The Effect On Animals

Nov 2, 2021
News

While October Was Rainy and Breezy, It Was Pretty Much Average

Nov 2, 2021
Business

BUSINESS – MLS® sales in the Fraser Valley remained strong in October while supply continued to diminish

Nov 2, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.