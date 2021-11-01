Arts and Entertainment

Ron James – Back Where I Belong…In Chilliwack – Friday November 19 (INTERVIEW)

Don Lehn

Nov 1, 2021 , ,

Chilliwack – “I always found the name Luckakuck, funny!” Ron James to FVN’s Don Lehn – September 9, 2019. FVN interview can be found here.

Ron James is coming back to the Wack Friday, November 19, Tickets are now available through the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Canada’s stand-out amongst ‘stand-ups’, award-winning comedian RON JAMES has been selling out theatres for over 20 years with his marathon, side-splitting performances. Marshalling a comedian’s eye for satire and a writer’s ear for language, Ron takes his audience on a breath-taking, non-stop roller coaster ride, cutting a wide swath through contemporary culture with a razor-sharp wit, uncompromising standard and unique, poetically honed delivery.

Reserved seating tickets for Ron James – Back Where I Belong are $62.50 (tax & facility fees included, additional surcharges may apply) are available from the box offices listed below. Showtime is 7:30 pm.

Chilliwak Cultural Centre – Box Office: (604) 391-7469

Ron James/Shantero Productions

