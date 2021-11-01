Legal

Harrison’s Starlight Skating Rink Closed for 2021-22 Winter Season – Won’t Open For Lights By The Lake

ByDon Lehn

Nov 1, 2021

Harrison – The Starlight Skating Rink was scheduled to open from mid-November 2021 to February 2022.

However, on September 28, 2021, the Fraser Health Authority issued the Gathering and Events Regional Measures (COVID-19) Order.

Although the order does not apply specifically to skating rinks, the Starlight Rink is a tourist attraction that runs concurrently with the Lights by the Lake event. The rink is also a popular attraction for young ones and many children are still not eligible for the vaccine. To ensure the safety of all users, the entire site would require fencing to limit participants and spectators and additional staff to verify vaccinations.

The Village does not have the capacity to manage the site to the degree required and did not have sufficient notice to secure a contractor to operate the facility. The Village hopes that the rink will return in November 2022.

Mary Lowery/Facebook

