Hack-Brown Road and Annis Road Realignment – No Longer Accessed from Highway 1 On Ramp

ByDon Lehn

Nov 1, 2021 ,

Chilliwack – It was always a pain and loads of traffic confusion.

A new intersection at Hack-Brown Road and Annis Road is under construction. Once complete, Hack-Brown Road will no longer intersect with the Highway 1 on-ramp.

Expect single-lane alternating traffic as crews work on the final stages of this project.

By the numbers:

Construction Timeline:

  • Phase 1:  June – November 2020 (complete)
  • Phase 2:  July 12 – mid-November 2021

Project Works: 

  • Phase 1:  Drainage improvements and road works (complete)
  • Phase 2:  July 12 – mid-November
    •  single-lane alternating traffic
      • the City is working with the contractor to reduce traffic delay impacts when possible
      • 270m road construction (Hack Brown Road)
      • 240 m road widening (Annis Road)
      • drainage improvements by constructing two new box culverts and relining of existing culvert across Annis Road
      • construction of new intersection at Annis Road and Hack Brown Road
      • completion of Hack Brown Road including final paving
2021 Hack Brown and Annis Road Realignment Project

