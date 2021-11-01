Hack-Brown Road and Annis Road Realignment – No Longer Accessed from Highway 1 On Ramp

Chilliwack – It was always a pain and loads of traffic confusion.

A new intersection at Hack-Brown Road and Annis Road is under construction. Once complete, Hack-Brown Road will no longer intersect with the Highway 1 on-ramp.

Expect single-lane alternating traffic as crews work on the final stages of this project.

By the numbers:

Construction Timeline:

Phase 1: June – November 2020 (complete)

Phase 2: July 12 – mid-November 2021

Project Works:

Phase 1: Drainage improvements and road works (complete)

Phase 2: July 12 – mid-November single-lane alternating traffic the City is working with the contractor to reduce traffic delay impacts when possible 270m road construction (Hack Brown Road) 240 m road widening (Annis Road) drainage improvements by constructing two new box culverts and relining of existing culvert across Annis Road construction of new intersection at Annis Road and Hack Brown Road completion of Hack Brown Road including final paving



2021 Hack Brown and Annis Road Realignment Project