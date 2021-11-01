Hack-Brown Road and Annis Road Realignment – No Longer Accessed from Highway 1 On Ramp

Chilliwack – It was always a pain and loads of traffic confusion.
A new intersection at Hack-Brown Road and Annis Road is under construction. Once complete, Hack-Brown Road will no longer intersect with the Highway 1 on-ramp.
Expect single-lane alternating traffic as crews work on the final stages of this project.
By the numbers:
Construction Timeline:
- Phase 1: June – November 2020 (complete)
- Phase 2: July 12 – mid-November 2021
Project Works:
- Phase 1: Drainage improvements and road works (complete)
- Phase 2: July 12 – mid-November
- single-lane alternating traffic
- the City is working with the contractor to reduce traffic delay impacts when possible
- 270m road construction (Hack Brown Road)
- 240 m road widening (Annis Road)
- drainage improvements by constructing two new box culverts and relining of existing culvert across Annis Road
- construction of new intersection at Annis Road and Hack Brown Road
- completion of Hack Brown Road including final paving
- single-lane alternating traffic