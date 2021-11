Chilliwack – Chilliwack Community Services and Chilliwack Cheam Rotary Club are back with the CATT volleyball tournament, to raise funds and gift donations for their Christmas Share program.

Interested in signing up a team?

It’s a ONE DAY TOURNAMENT ONLY, November 27th at the Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre.

Registration will be open November 1 so start getting your teams together.

All proceeds go to the Christmas Sharing Program and the Children’s Foundation.