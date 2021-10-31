Arts and Entertainment

Colin James Blues Trio – TWO SHOWS ON Friday November 5 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Re-Scheduled from April 2020 – Original Tickets Will Be Honoured (VIDEO)

ByDon Lehn

Oct 31, 2021 , ,

Chilliwack – Live Music, ’nuff said.

Rock.It Boy Entertainment presents COLIN JAMES BLUES TRIO on Friday, November 5,at the Hub International Theatre at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, 9201 Corbould Street, Chilliwack. Tickets are $49.50 (plus Facility Fee & Service Charges) at the Box Office. Charge by phone at 604-391-7469 or online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca.

The concert originally scheduled for April 1, 2020 has been rescheduled to November 5, 2021. All tickets purchased for April 1, 2020 will be honored for the new date.

ALSO NOTE – Due to ongoing capacity restrictions, The Cultural Centre is only able to half the audience in the venue at a time. So, Colin will perform two shows. A 7:00PM and 9:15PM Show. Please contact the Chilliwack Cultural Centre BoxOffice to see what show you will attend.

Blues has always been a pass-it-forward kind of thing,” says James. “It’s also surprisingly hard to write. You have to be careful how modern you get in your phrasing. Certain writers can write a song that sounds like it was done 40 years ago, but it’s deceptively hard. All my life I’ve tried to bring vitality to older songs. Hopefully my dedication to it is what floats it over the mark.” So much of Colin James’s career has pointed him to this moment; joyfully tangled up in the blues, which, as he notes, “is the only genre where you can maintain a young profile at the age of 53.”

For more about COLIN JAMES visit colinjames.com.

Related Post

Arts and Entertainment

Stó:lō Aboriginal Skills & Employment Training, Reach Gallery (Abbotsford) and Chilliwack Museum Winners and Nominees at 2021 BC Museum Association Awards

Oct 30, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

Halloween at Agassiz-Harrison Museum on Sunday, October 31st

Oct 29, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

Unique Get Together Society 1st Annual Get On Board Gala – December 1 – Learn About Canadian Black History

Oct 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × 1 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Arts and Entertainment

Colin James Blues Trio – TWO SHOWS ON Friday November 5 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Re-Scheduled from April 2020 – Original Tickets Will Be Honoured (VIDEO)

Oct 31, 2021
Sports

UFV Sports Saturday – Women’s Soccer Playoff Hopes Stopped in Quarter Final, Cascades Hoops Beat T-Wolves

Oct 31, 2021
News

FVN AM News Sunday October 31, 2021. Northern Lights, Cannabis Edibles and Halloween Candy (VIDEO)

Oct 31, 2021
News

Matsqui Inmate Serving Time for 1st Degree Murder, Dies in Custody from Natural Causes

Oct 30, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.