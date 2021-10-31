News

Chilliwack Rotary Book Sale October 31 to November 6 – Heritage Park

ByDon Lehn

Oct 31, 2021

Chilliwack – The Rotary Club of Chilliwack presents the 2021 edition of the Chilliwack Rotary Book Sale October 31 to November 6 at Heritage Park.

Facebook information is here.

This is where you can help Chilliwack Rotary raise funds for community and international projects at the annual book sale.

As in the past, the sale is cash, credit or debit. American cash is accepted at par.

Net proceeds from the book sale help to fund many local Rotary projects.

Please see ticket link for PHO and COVID-related questions.

For more information, contact rotaryclubofchilliwack@gmail.com or see more details at www.chilliwackrotary.com/rotary-book-sale

2021 Rotary Book Sale Heritage Park

Related Post

News

FVN AM News Sunday October 31, 2021. Northern Lights, Cannabis Edibles and Halloween Candy (VIDEO)

Oct 31, 2021
News

Matsqui Inmate Serving Time for 1st Degree Murder, Dies in Custody from Natural Causes

Oct 30, 2021
News

Don’t Mix Cannabis Edibles/Candy With Halloween Goodies

Oct 30, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

13 − ten =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

News

Chilliwack Rotary Book Sale October 31 to November 6 – Heritage Park

Oct 31, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

Colin James Blues Trio – TWO SHOWS ON Friday November 5 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Re-Scheduled from April 2020 – Original Tickets Will Be Honoured (VIDEO)

Oct 31, 2021
Sports

UFV Sports Saturday – Women’s Soccer Playoff Hopes Stopped in Quarter Final, Cascades Hoops Beat T-Wolves

Oct 31, 2021
News

FVN AM News Sunday October 31, 2021. Northern Lights, Cannabis Edibles and Halloween Candy (VIDEO)

Oct 31, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.